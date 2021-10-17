Young Thug Perform “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on SNL [Video]

Young Thug performed “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” on Saturday Night Live this week, a day after releasing his newest album Punk.

Fresh off the release of his new album, the Atlanta rapper made his solo debut as musical guest on this weekend’s show hosted by Rami Malek. For his first performance of the evening, Thugger put a punk-rock spin on his single “Tick Tock” while accompanied by Travis Barker on drums.

He returned for the album standout “Love You More,” where he was joined by Barker, as well as Gunna and Nate Ruess. Dressed in a cropped pink fur coat and pink pants, the YSL boss brought the melodic track to life for the first time. Gunna, dressed in all red, sat perched atop a red piano, played by Jeff Bhasker.

This is not the first time Thug has performed on “SNL.” One year ago, he joined Megan Thee Stallion for their collaboration “Don’t Stop.”

On Friday, Thug released his second studio album Punk, the follow-up to 2019’s So Much Fun, featuring appearances from J. Cole, Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Post Malone, Mac Miller, and more. The 20-track project is expected to debut with 85-95,000 equivalent album units.

Young Thug has appeared on other big-name projects this year. He joined Elton John on “Always Love You” alongside Nicki Minaj, and added a guest verse to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” with Future. He also made the final cut of Kanye West’s Donda on “Remote Control.”