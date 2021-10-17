Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes Triumphant Return to Top of Billboard 200

Drake is back on top of the Billboard 200.

via: Revolt

Billboard reports Drizzy’s sixth studio album has landed atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. CLB climbed up from the No. 2 spot to No. 1 by earning 94,000 album equivalent units in the U.S. during the week ending Oct. 14, according to MRC Data.

Drizzy’s initial run at the top of the charts began Sept. 18th and lasted three consecutive weeks before he was dethroned by YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Sincerely, Kentrell. Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s version) occupied the No. 1 spot last week. But after debuting with a whopping 613,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending Sept. 9, The Boy is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

CLB’s 94,000 album equivalent units consists of 125.77 million on-demand streams and 1,000 track equivalent albums, Billboard reports. The 21-track album, which includes features by Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, and more, has now been atop the charts longer than any other hip hop album in over a year. Lil Baby’s My Turn held down the No. 1 spot back in July 2020 for five weeks. Drizzy’s latest is his 10th No. 1 project — which makes the “Fair Trade” rapper just the eighth artist with at least 10 No. 1 albums in the Billboard 200 chart’s 65-year history.

Drake described his own album as, “A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking.” He dedidcated CLB to his friend Nadia Ntuli and slain IG model Mercedes Morr, adding “RIP” and a heart emoji to the Apple music description. The project was executive produced by Drizzy, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre.

Don Toliver’s Life of a Don landed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 68,000 album equivalent units, while Sincerely, Kentrell comes in at No. 3 with 51,000 equivalent album units, per MRC Data. Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain finished right behind YoungBoy’s latest, coming in at No. 4 this week with 46,000 units.

Prior to CLB, four albums were tied for having the most top 10 hits on a single offering with seven: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA, and Drizzy’s 2018 effort Scorpion.