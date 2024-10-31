Young Thug Coming Home, Has 15 Years of Probation to Serve

BY: Walker Published 14 mins ago

As we reported earlier Young Thug has pleaded guilty to street gang activity, drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors had originally asked for up to 120 years in prison for Jeffery Lamar Williams before an agreement was reportedly reached.

As part of the deal, the Grammy winning singer pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

He also entered a no contest plea to leading a criminal street gang and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of 45 years, including 25 in custody and 20 on probation.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted Judge Whitake’s ruling on Thug’s sentence.

It is as follows,

40 years, to serve five years but commuted to time served.

15 years on probation

Then a “backloaded” 20 years, which will be served in custody if he doesn’t complete probation.

