Home > NEWS

Young Thug Coming Home, Has 15 Years of Probation to Serve

BY: Walker

Published 14 mins ago

As we reported earlier Young Thug has pleaded guilty to street gang activity, drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors had originally asked for up to 120 years in prison for Jeffery Lamar Williams before an agreement was reportedly reached.

As part of the deal, the Grammy winning singer pleaded guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

Advertisement

He also entered a no contest plea to leading a criminal street gang and conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (Rico) Act, meaning that he decided not to contest those charges and accepts punishment for them.

Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence of 45 years, including 25 in custody and 20 on probation.

Court reporter Meghann Cuniff posted Judge Whitake’s ruling on Thug’s sentence.

It is as follows,

Advertisement

40 years, to serve five years but commuted to time served.

15 years on probation

Then a “backloaded” 20 years, which will be served in custody if he doesn’t complete probation.

Advertisement
Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Rapper Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal in Georgia RICO Case

By: Walker
NEWS

Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Last Name

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Prosecutors Deny Leaking Cassie Video – And Say He’s Trying to Hide ‘Damning’ Evidence

By: Walker
NEWS

Megan Thee Stallion Admits Lying to Gayle King, Had Sex With Tory Lanez [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Jimmy Kimmel Asks Republicans to Watch This Video Begging Them Not to Vote for Donald Trump

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

The Biggest Revelations from Megan Thee Stallion’s Documentary In Her Words

By: Walker
Autumn date night ideas for couples
DISCOVER X BOMESI

Cuffing Season Is Here! 7 Autumn Date Night Ideas for Couples

By: Jasmine Tianna
NEWS

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Reveal December Release Date for New Album ‘Missionary’

By: Walker
NEWS

Say What Now? Man Convicted of Kidnapping, Killing Infant Daughter Tells Judge He Thought He Was ‘Doing Something Good’

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Details Altercation With Diddy’s Sons On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live [Video]

By: Walker