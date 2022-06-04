Young Thug Allegedly Bragged About Shooting YFN Lucci’s Mother In A Song According To Prosecutors [Video]

Young Thug will spend the next six months behind bars at Cobb County Jail. That’s because a judge recently denied his bond after he expressed his “concern” towards Young thugs possibly being a danger to the community or obstructing justice in the YSL RICO case.

During a bond hearing this week, prosecutors brought up the rapper’s lyrics from his 2021 collaboration with Juice WRLD, “Bad Boy,” on which Thug raps about shooting someone who is believed to be YFN Lucci’s mother.

“[Thug] got into a beef if you will with another rapper by the name of Rayshawn Bennett, also known as YFN Lucci,” the prosecutor told the court.

“At some point, Lucci’s mother was shot at and the song comes out with ‘Bad Boy’ that says, ‘You better watch the way you breathe around me ‘fore that breath be your last, boy / Smith & Wesson .45 put a hole in his heart, better not play with me / Killers stay with me, I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me.”

Thug and Lucci’s beef dates back to 2017. Prosecutors allege that two associates of YSL, Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin, worked to get Thug’s permission to make a second attempt to murder Lucci, who was reportedly stabbed at Fulton County Jail in February.

Thug, referred to as “King Slime,” was named as the leader of the alleged YSL criminal street gang in the 56-count indictment. He was arrested at his home on May 9 and charged with Conspiracy to Violate the RICO Act alongside Gunna and other members of YSL.

Prosecutors are using Thug’s song lyrics and social media posts to portray him as a violent gang figure. Lyrics from nine different songs were listed in the RICO indictment, starting with 2014’s “Eww,” with the most recent being 2021’s “Ski” with Gunna.

The judge denied Thug’s bond during Thursday’s hearing, expressing concern that he was a danger to the community and could intimidate other witnesses. He is expected to remain in jail until his trial in January 2023.