Young M.A Calls Out Ex For Leaking Hospital Video

Young M.A. is clearing the air after an ex allegedly leaked old hospital footage of her when she was experiencing past health issues.

The footage shows the rapper in a visibly weakened state, with yellowed eyes and IVs attached. Her ex, known as @itsmselfmade on Instagram, claimed she was there for Young M.A during one of the lowest points in her life, stepping into a caretaker role as she battled health issues. However, she also alleged that their relationship eventually fell apart due to jealousy and control struggles.

The decision to post such a personal video sparked major backlash, with many accusing the ex of chasing clout. Despite the criticism, she defended her actions, insisting that she simply wanted to share her perspective. Meanwhile, Young M.A did not hold back in her response, calling the video’s release “foul” and making it clear that she plans to “let God handle it.”

Concerns over Young M.A’s health first arose in 2023 after a clip showed her looking unwell while getting a haircut. Shortly after, she revealed that she had been hospitalized and had undergone treatment for multiple conditions. At the time, she reassured fans that she was recovering and feeling better.

Now, with this resurfaced footage reigniting public discussion, the situation has raised important conversations about privacy, boundaries, and the ethics of sharing intimate details from past relationships—especially when it comes to someone’s health struggles.

