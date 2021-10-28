Yolanda Hadid Claims Zayn Malik Hit Her & Is Considering Pressing Charges, He Says He Didn't Do It

Yolanda Hadid says that Zayn Malik struck her last week and she’s contemplating pressing charges.

According to reports, Yolanda is saying the incident took place last week.

Zayn took to social media to address the report.

He says he tried to handle this privately, however,

“in an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Furthermore, Zayn has denied Yolanda’s accusations flat-out.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Zayn is dating Gigi Hadid and the couple have a 1-year-old daughter together.