YK Osiris Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Message During Livestream [Video]

In a disturbing Instagram Live, YK Osiris revealed that he’s having issues surrounding his family and career and feels alienated by some of his celebrity friends.

via: AceShowbiz

On Sunday, October 16, the 24-year-old musician went live on Instagram while he’s driving his car. “Like I say, you cant use Drake with me. You can’t use f**king Lil Baby because they don’t f**k with me no more. So please don’t use that. You haven’t seen me around Drake in a minute… or with Baby. Longtime,” he told the viewers.

“So let’s get it out the door. Please don’t use it no more,” YK Osiris continued while holding back his tears. “I’m not a leecher. N***as f**k with me for a reason…but like I want to die like I want to kill myself. I want to just like leave this earth. So why I keep living? So you tell me, why should I keep living? I don’t get it.”

YK Osiris later exposed his location as saying, “I’m in L.A. If you wanna come to get me, I’m in L.A. I’m going to Beverly Hills Center.” The “Worth It” crooner even said, “If u wanna rob me, I’m in Beverly Hills Center,” adding, “I don’t have any friends. Nobody around me. Nobody is like near me.”

YK Osiris’ alarming remarks prompted social media users to flood his posts with encouraging messages. “I just wanted to come leave you some love [heart emoji],” one person left a comment on his latest post. A second chimed in, “Bro get some help and stop worrying about grown men not f**king with you. Do you own thing little bro. You’re blessed man.” Another simply said, “Praying for healing!”

“Hope you good man always remember God got a plan for you and as long as you keep doing things like this and developing your craft you’ll be as big and successful as you want to be man,” someone else added. A different Instagram user posted, “You got this. Keep going man !!!”

Last year, it’s reported that YK Osiris owed Lil Baby $5,000 and Drake around $60,000. Earlier this year, he was offered $65,000 in the form of a giant check during interview with Barstool Sports’ “Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley”.

Upon learning of the thoughtful gesture, YK Osiris couldn’t stop himself from giggling. “I need more than that man,” the Jacksonville-born singer said while laughing. He then quipped, “How can I get more?”