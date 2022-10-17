Larsa Pippen Says Her Father Told Her to Shut Down Her OnlyFans Account

Larsa Pippen’s dad put a damper on her digital presence.

via: Complex

During a BravoCon panel on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Miami star revealed her dad asked her to take down her profile on the subscription-based platform.

“I was very active on OnlyFans,” she said. “I love the platform; I think it’s amazing. My dad said a lot of people were calling him about my OnlyFans. And he called and was like, ‘I don’t know what OnlyFans is, but you need to shut it down.’ And since he did that, he took my sexy feel away. He just took it! So I haven’t been able to get back to where I was on my OnlyFans.”

When asked whether she was still profiting off her OnlyFans account, Larsa claimed many of her followers subscribed because she speaks Arabic.

“I feel like a lot of people follow me on OnlyFans because I speak Arabic,” she shared. “I feel like that’s my community of people, so I do feel that’s probably why my numbers [were] up.”

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo show What Happens Live, Pippen detailed the largest lump sum she’s received while on OnlyFans.

“Well, it depends how many posts do you have, how many photos. But I feel like probably $200,000,” she said.

Pippen added that she didn’t have to “show” much in order to receive the hefty payment. “It’s actually someone from the Middle East,” she explained. “I don’t do nudes, so it’s not anything.”