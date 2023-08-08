YK Osiris Accused of Stealing $20K Watch After Agreement with Jeweler

YK Osiris has a lot of explaining to do … says celeb jeweler Seth Grossman.

According to TMZ, celebrity jewelry designer Seth Grossman stated he received Osiris as a client from Sean Kingston, whom he frequently worked with. The two connected before COVID-19, with Osiris agreeing to buy the watch off Grossman’s wrist.

The watch is a 39 mm Automatic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with Date. The watch is steel on a steel bracelet with a white waffle dial.

Seth says YK took the jeweler’s information to wire the $20,000, but the star has yet to pay a dime. YK also told the jeweler that he gave the watch to Sean Kingston to return and, in a separate story, said his father stole the watch.

YK Osiris allegedly stole a $20k Audemars Piguet watch. Jeweler Seth Grossman claims YK promised a wire transfer that never came through. YK allegedly gave multiple excuses, including blaming Sean Kingston and his own father. YK has yet to respond to the allegations. pic.twitter.com/P0yGoZrPLj — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 8, 2023

YK Osiris is no longer on the Def Jam roster and hasn’t been for quite a while. The deal between the two was nixed in December 2022.

According to TMZ Hip-Hop, Osiris was dropped from Def Jam, but there is reportedly “no bad blood” between the two sides. Both sides stated the relationship had no legs for the future.

During his time on the roster, Osiris released one album, The Golden Child, which went gold. His biggest single was “Worth It,” which went 3x platinum.