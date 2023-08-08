DJ Capser, Creator of the 'Cha-Cha Slide,' Dead at 58

Willie “DJ Casper” Perry, Jr., creator of the hit “The Cha-Cha Slide,” died Sunday, August 6, according to a family friend.

He was 58.

via BBC:

The US MC and songwriter, real name Willie Perry Jr, topped the UK singles chart with the song in 2004.

The Chicago-born star, who also created its accompanying dance, had been diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016 and had had treatment.

His death was confirmed to Chicago TV station ABC7 on Tuesday by his wife Kim.

Despite being released nearly two decades ago, the song has remained a firm favourite at birthday parties and school and wedding discos.

First released in 2000, DJ Kasper created a second version after the song grew in popularity.

The track, also known as Casper Slide Part 2, became an international success.

He once noted how he had created the original as an aerobic exercise for his nephew.

The song came with its own signature line dance inspired by the Chicago stepping movement.

The lyrics encouraged dancers to “slide to the left/right”, “clap your hands” and go “all the way to the floor”.

In an interview with ABC7 in May, its creator, known as Casper for wearing all-white when on stage, said he hoped the dance track would continue to serve as a reminder of the power of unity, community and positivity.

“I have one of the biggest songs that’s played at all stadiums: hockey, basketball, football, baseball; they played it at the Olympics,” said the hype man, who once toured with funk and soul star James Brown. “It was just something that everybody could do.”

RIP.