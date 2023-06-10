YFN Lucci's Attorney Confirms Rapper Was Offered 20-Year Plea Deal, Rapper Still Awaiting Trial Date

YFN Lucci is rejecting a plea deal Georgia prosecutors offered him in his racketeering case.

via: XXL Mag

In a statement from YFN Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling, he confirmed the Atlanta rapper received an “absurd plea offer.” However, Lucci (born Rayshawn Lamar Bennett) is still awaiting trial after being in jail for over two years.

“The absurd ‘plea offer’ being reported is accurate,” reads the statement. “However, a plea offer is not any indication of the likelihood of a plea and in fact, Mr. Bennett is still waiting—after two and a half years in custody—to be given a potential trial date.”

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided to instead focus on other, newer, high-profile cases that have completely monopolized the Court’s resources and have illustrated the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s utter inability to prosecute complex cases,” the statement continues. “Despite the obstacles consistently placed in the way of Mr. Bennett’s constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial, we continue to be ready and prepared to defend these false allegations.”

YFN Lucci’s statement comes after paperwork popped up online showing a 20-year plea offer in his case where he is accused of violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). If Lucci accepts the deal, he’s facing 20 years in prison, with 17 of those years actually spent behind bars.