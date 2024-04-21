Ye Premieres 'Like That' Remix Dissing Drake and J. Cole: ‘Dot I Got You’ | lovebscott.com

Kanye West has dropped a remix to the controversial track that kicked off the current Hip Hop wars, and his entry takes shots at both Drake and J. Cole.

via: Complex

While paying a visit to Justin LaBoy’s The Download, Ye debuted the remix that contained a new verse from him, as well as a new set of bars from Ty Dolla $ign and Future. In the track, Ye makes it clear whose side he’s on in the ongoing hip-hop civil war, starting his verse off with: “You know we had to get the hooligans up here to get these pussy n***as out, yo Dot I got you.”

In the verse, Ye takes shots at Drake, rapping, “It’s a wrap for n***as/ Where’s Lucian, serve your master, n***a/ You caught a little bag for your masters didn’t ya/ Lifetime deal I feel bad for n***as.”

He also takes aim at Cole:

“Y’all so out of sight, out of mind / I can’t even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry,” he raps.

Listen to the full verse below.

The Chicago rap legend also shared a NSFW meme of a woman pleasuring a man after learning he doesn’t listen to Cole, which references a line on his “Like That” remix: “Play J. Cole, get the p***y dry.”

Ye has a long history of conflict with Drake and J. Cole. Drake has thrown both subliminals and direct shots at Ye on various tracks, while Cole took the subtle approach and talked about him falling from grace on the song “False Prophets.”

Ye’s verse arrives a month after he claimed he “washed” Kendrick Lamar on The Life of Pablo song “No More Parties In LA” and Drake at their benefit concert calling for the release of Larry Hoover.

“Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA,” wrote Ye. “Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert. everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out. Everyone knows lotta Demna Virgil Jerry Kim all worked for me. I made Yeezus Dark Fantasy Pablo Graduation Throne 808s. I made Runaway Devil in a New Dress Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancellation. There is only one goat. I stand by me My friends call me ye :).”