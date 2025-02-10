Ye, Bianca Censori Rep Says Censori Posts on X Showing Concern for Ye Are From Fake Account

BY: Walker Published 51 minutes ago

Despite a social media post that stated otherwise, Bianca Censori did not post alleged “concern” for husband Kanye West via X on Sunday, February 9.

A representative for Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, tells Billboard that a post about the rapper on X this weekend that appeared to be from Censori was actually from a fake account.

The account features a verified blue checkmark, but “does not belong to Ye’s wife,” the rep noted late Sunday night (Feb. 9), adding that they’ve “reached out to X to get the account unverified and/or banned.”

Advertisement

The post in question, which had previously been cited in this article and in other publications, allegedly had “Censori” expressing worry about Ye, who continued to pour hate-filled and inappropriate posts onto X’s platform over the weekend — many of which expressed antisemitic views.

“Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people,” the post that had been attributed to Ye’s wife said, in part.

As of late Sunday night, Ye’s X account is no longer active.

But Ye’s most recent stream of thoughts on X had included praise of Hitler; a T-shirt design with a swastika, which he called his “greatest performance art piece thus far”; clips of his favorite pornographic videos, which autoplayed and remained uncensored on his feed for hours; and posts about how “they are making an example out of Puff.” (He’s even selling a shirt with the name Sean John, in reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs.)

Advertisement

He’d previously posted in support of Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Censori and Ye had a controversial walk on the red carpet at the Grammys on Feb. 2. The model wore an extremely sheer, essentially transparent, dress that Ye described as a “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife” in an Instagram post the night of the awards show.

Days later, Ye added they’d “beat” the Grammys, and that “my wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth.” In another post, he said he’s “so lucky” to have a wife like Censori wearing an “invisible dress.”

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world. I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot,” Ye wrote on Feb. 6, alongside a photo of the transparent garment. “She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life We Tailored that invisible dress 6 times And just like magic poof we disappeared Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in.”

Advertisement

via: Billboard