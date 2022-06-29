Xzibit Says Says He’s Owed Money for ‘Pimp My Ride,’ Threatens Legal Action [Photos]

By now, many of us have heard about the illusion that was once Pimp My Ride. The hit series aired for six seasons back in the mid-2000s on MTV and featured rapper Xzibit as the host of the customized car show. Every day people would turn over their vehicles, all of which were on their last legs, and depending on the season, West Coast Customs or Galpin Auto Sports would turn the rides into unbelievable works of driveable art. However, long after the show concluded in 2007, secrets about Pimp My Ridebegan to unfold, including revelations about cars becoming inoperable because the customized work wasn’t usable.

via: Complex

On Tuesday, the rapper and host publicly alleged that ViacomCBS owes him a substantial amount of money from the success of his hit show Pimp My Ride.

He made the claim after addressing a legal case over a weed brand that he had invested in that has since been resolved.

“While I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and found ways to cut me out?” he wrote on Instagram underneath what appeared to be legal documents. “Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming(which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print ‘with my name and likeness’ then proceed to take my ‘name and likeness’ off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1? To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing.”

Xzibit hosted the MTV series from 2004 to 2007. It remained popular throughout its run, but was abruptly canceled in 2007. Xzibit claims that he’s yet to receive the full amount of royalties that he’s entitled to, despite being the face of the reality series.

“Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!! Wow. Hey, guys, my number is still the same. Hit me up,” he continued. “Or…… Can anybody hit me with a law firm who isn’t afraid of Viacom to get me right? Robert M. Bakish, President of Paramount Global. … #IveBeenQuietLongEnough #InNeedOfAnswers.”

Viacom has yet to address Xzibit’s allegations.