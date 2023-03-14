Wyclef Jean Checks Himself Into Hospital - But Says He'll Be 'Back Soon' [Video]

Wyclef Jean alarmed fans this week with a video revealing his first-ever stay in the hospital.

via: HipHopDX

The Haitian rapper took to Instagram to showcase himself being rolled away in a wheelchair and admitted he wasn’t properly taking care of himself.

“Sometimes we forget that our body is our temple,” Wyclef wrote. “Be back soon.”

While it’s unclear what caused Wyclef’s hospitalization, it comes shortly after the Fugees hitmaker announced the launch of a luxury electric vehicle he said would hit the market in 2024.

Per Newsweek, Wyclef and his partner Elo have reportedly joined forces with Apex Motors to produce the Attucks Apex AP0. The lightweight, two passenger sports car was unveiled on March 5 as part of The Amelia Councours D’Elegance – a prestigious automotive event held at the Ritz-Carlton Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island, Florida.

“As the Son of immigrants my parents always told me to dream big !!!!” he wrote on his Instagram post announcing the project. “So I combined my two passions and experiences with cars and music and created my dream vision! I’m launching my electric supercar tomorrow at @ameliaconcoursofficial with @apexmotors.global @attucksfuture @supercarrooms stay tuned for the US debut of Attucks Apex AP0 See you at Amelia Island!”

Wyclef Jean was also recently spotted in the studio vibing out with Lil Wayne, potentially hinting that the former would appear on the latter’s highly-anticipated new album Tha Carter 6.

This wouldn’t be the first time the pair have worked together. Lil Wayne and Wyclef Jean worked on the Carnival vocalist’s 2007 smash hit “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill)” along with Akon and Shakira, which helped to push the record to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 that same year.

While new Wyclef music might not be on the horizon, in January he reunited with Jin for a revamped version of “Learn Chinese” 20 years after first releasing the 2003 single. The esteemed battle rapper posted the moment on Instagram, with Clef playing the guitar as Jin spit some bars.

“20 years later, the big bro and musical genius @wyclefjean still got me out here making sure the world learns Chinese,” Jin wrote in the caption. “This little jam session is proof that some of the most magical moments are unrehearsed and can be only captured once!

“2023 is the year of the Rabbit, but I also hope it’s a Year of MO MUN TAI for you and yours!!” he continued. “Lay ho ma! Sak pase! #CantoneseCreoleConnection”