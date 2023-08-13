In Her Own World: Britney Spears Shares Bizarre Pole Dancing Video in Tiny Leopard Print Bikini

Britney Spears has a new stage to dance on, and a new prop too.

via: Daily Mail

The Toxic singer, 41, posted a video on her Instagram of her newly acquired pole dancing skills.

She looked like a natural as she writhed on the pole in a tiny leopard print bikini with matching over-the-elbow gloves and black boots.

‘Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it,’ she captioned the post adding three shrugging emojis and three red rose emojis.

Britney, who has previously worn a bikini on social media, showed off her pole skills while Nine Inch Nails’ Closer played in the background.

In the first two hours the video was posted it garnered more than 241,000 likes.

As always, the Baby One More Time singer has commenting turned off.

The Circus songstress was eager to show her mastery of the pole.

Her long blonde hair was matted as she threw it around wildly and energetically while she spun around and worked the pole like a pro.

The Womanizer hitmaker set up several full length mirrors behind the pole to capture all the action.

At one point in the video she straddled the bright pink pole with her legs splayed wide on either side.

The Toxic Pony singer acted like she was starring in an old school hard rock music video from the 80s as she danced against the pole.

The new video comes as The Sun reports that the Piece of Me hitmaker is considering her first interview since she was released from her draconian, 13-year long conservatorship in November 2021.

The Crossroads actress is reportedly considering offers from multiple TV networks and streaming services.

‘Significant financial sums’ have reportedly been offered to the Hold Me Closer singer for her to sit down for a tell all interview before her memoir is released on October 24.

Oprah Winfrey, 69, has allegedly offered Britney the opportunity to have her tell her story.

The legendary talk show host originally reached out to Britney in 2021 but the I’m a Slave 4 U singer turned her down.

Another source, however, has shot down the tell-all interview claim.

‘The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life,’ they said.

‘The trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended.

‘Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically.

‘Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question,’ the source said.

‘However, a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option.

‘A move like that, to work with a production company or someone like Oprah, would be her strongest play, but the reality is managing Britney’s mental well-being and health in the process.’

They added it was all ultimately Britney’s decision on whether or not she felt ‘ready’ to speak about her book on camera.

I for one can’t wait to see what Plies has to say about this.