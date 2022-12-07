‘Wonder Woman 3’ Reportedly Canceled by DC

‘Wonder Woman’ won’t be getting another installment in the DC universe.

The previously-announced ‘Wonder woman 3 isn’t happening.

via Complex:

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. recently received the WW3 film treatment from Patty Jenkins and writer Geoff Johns. Sources say Jenkins—who directed Monster as well as the first two installments of the Wonder Woman franchise—was then informed the sequel will not move forward. She reportedly received the news from WB executives, as well as James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were recently tapped to head DC Studios.

THR writes that the film is “considered dead in its current incarnation,” as studio execs don’t believe WW3 will fit in with the new—and still developing—DC Entertainment plans. The magazine emphasizes, however, that “no decision has been made about next steps,” suggesting Wonder Woman may still have a place within the DCEU.

Jenkins’ first Wonder Woman hit theaters in 2017, and raked in more than $817 million at the global box office. Its 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984 simultaneously premiered in theaters and on HBO Max, ultimately earning $169 million worldwide. The threequel got the public green light days after the arrival of WW84. Former WB chief Toby Emmerich said at the time, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”

Now sources tell THR the decision to scrap the third installment will save the studio tens of millions of dollars, as its star Gal Gadot was expected to receive $20M for the film.

The 37-year-old Israeli actress reflected on her Wonder Woman journey in an Instagram post Tuesday, saying she “can’t wait to share her next chapter with you” and not mentioning the alleged WW3 decision.

“On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman,” she wrote. “I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.”

News of Wonder Woman 3 being axed comes as Gunn and Safran prepare for “next week’s pivotal presentation to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.” Warner Bros. declined THR’s request for comment.

A little over a year ago, word arrived that Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron had been delayed. In September 2022, it was officially removed from Disney’s release slate.

We don’t know what DC is over there doing — but they need to get it together. Quickly.