Woman Thanks Kim Kardashian for Saving Her Life, Claims Skims Bodysuit Stopped Her from Bleeding Out After Being Shot Four Times [Video]

A woman has gone viral onTikTok for claiming that a Skims bodysuit kept her alive after she was shot.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Angelina Wiley said in her video. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit.”

She continued, “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out,” describing the bodysuit as “body armor for women.” She added, “Call it fate or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim.”

According to Page Six, Wiley was shot four times on Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City Missouri while she was waiting for her Lyft to pick her up. Kim Kardashian apparently saw the video as well, and reposted it to her Instagram Story, commenting “wowww” alongside the prayer hands emoji.

But it seems that Wiley is no longer in possession of her Skims bodysuit: “The detectives have my Skims bc it’s a part of the investigation so I have 0 Skims now,” she wrote.

The 22-year-old has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for her recovery. As of the time of writing, she’s raised just over $4,000 of her $6,500 goal.

