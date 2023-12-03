Woman Allegedly Killed L.A. Social Activist Because He Was Friends with a Woman She Was Stalking, Police Say

Prominent Los Angeles social justice advocate Michael Latt was killed by a woman who targeted him because he was friends with a woman she was stalking — not an unhoused person as previously reported.

via People:

The 33-year-old CEO of Lead With Love was shot and killed at his residence in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles during a home invasion on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, was arrested at the property and booked on suspicion of murder.

She has since been charged with shooting and killing Latt, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office said in a press release on Thursday. The LAPD investigated the case, the district attorney’s office said.

“On November 27, Michl allegedly went to the victim’s residence on the 900 block of Alandele Avenue after she targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking,” the statement reads.

“She allegedly knocked on the door, forcing herself into the residence once it was opened by one of the occupants. Michl, who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, shot and killed the victim inside of the home,” the district attorney’s office continued.

Gascón mourned the loss of the “passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and equity within our criminal legal system.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this incredibly difficult time,” Gascón said. “The violence that has taken place is not only an affront to the values we hold dear but also a stark reminder of the need to address the broader issues that contribute to such heartbreaking incidents.”

Her arraignment has been scheduled for Dec. 15 at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If she is convicted as charged, Michl will face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Prosecutors recommended that she be held on a $3 million bond.

It is unclear if Michl has retained an attorney.

Police also alleged that another person, other than the accomplice, was present in the residence during the commission of the burglary.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of the victim, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for this heinous crime,” Gascón said.

Latt is the son of Hollywood producers David Latt and Michelle Satter and the brother of a Creative Arts Agency agent, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to his company website, Latt worked with artists, brands and organizations like Common, Ryan Coogler, Netflix, Sundance Film Festival, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, UCLA, and more.

Michl is charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present.

The victim’s family also expressed their grief, remembering him as a person who spent his time helping others.

“Our beloved son Michael Latt fell victim to a tragic act of violence this week,” Satter wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Michael devoted his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that raised up artists of color and leveraged storytelling for enduring change. We celebrate his legacy, love and compassion.”

RIP Michael.