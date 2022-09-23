Wizkid Is Set To Headline Madison Square Garden For The First Time This Fall

Wizkid has become an undeniable global sensation over the years.

via: Rolling Stone

In November, Afrobeats superstar Wizkid will headline Madison Square Garden for the first time, becoming the second Nigerian artist to ever do so. His turn taking the stage at the famed venue comes roughly a year after his sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 Arena. Wizkid has kept a busy tour schedule since last fall, jet-setting across the globe on the back of the success of 2020’s Made in Lagos and the deluxe edition released the following year.

Tickets for Wizkid’s Nov. 16 show at the Garden will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30 at noon ET through Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also grab tickets in person beginning on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices in New York City. Chase cardholders will have advance access to tickets from Monday, Sept. 26, at 10:00 AM ET through Thursday, Sept. 29, at 10:00 PM ET on Ticketmaster.com.

Last week, Wizkid dropped “Bad to Me,” his first track as a lead artist of the year. He earned two Grammy nominations at the 2022 awards: Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition for Best Global Music Album and “Essence” featuring Tems for Best Global Music Performance. Rolling Stone named “Essence” the best song of 2021.