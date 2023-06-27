‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum Dan Benson Feels Like a ‘Badass’ After Trading Disney for Porn Career

Former “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor Dan Benson is better than ever after trading his Disney career for porn nearly a year ago.

via Page Six:

“Mental health wise I feel good. I don’t feel bad about myself,” Benson, who played Zeke Beakerman in the G-rated show, said via TikTok Monday.

“I feel kind of like a badass a little bit.”

Benson was a part of the Disney Channel series between 2007 to 2012, acting alongside names such as Selena Gomez and Cole Sprouse.

Continuing, he said, “I’m feeling good. I’m excited about the future. I don’t really feel bad about my decisions at all.”

The Only Fans model, 35, also shared that he felt a bit of “confusion” after announcing his decision because he received more words of “empowerment” than “hate.”

He added that “so many” of his fans have even approached him on the street to express their support and even hug him.

However, Benson has learned to set his own boundaries while working in this particular industry as well.

“Now, there are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing, but I’ve kind of just been in a position to just be like, ‘No, you’re gonna get what you’re gonna get. You’re gonna get what I’m comfortable with sharing with the world.’”

In February, Benson joked in another video posted to TikTok that as an “Only Dans” model he “basically” only takes photos of himself nude.

“Have you ever tried to brush your teeth and make it look sexy? Yeah, it’s not easy,” Benson joked as he twerked and brushed his teeth, wearing only briefs, for the camera.

Giving some insight into his career change, the actor-turned-OnlyFans-model shared in January that he “tripped and fell” into the adult entertainment industry after being catfished online.

On Jan. 6, Benson — who quit acting not long after the Disney show ended in 2012 —shared in a TikTok video how he would receive messages, notably from women who he “found incredibly attractive.”

“Turns out, messaging those women — who turned out not to be who they said they were — was not the best idea, because I would send nude photos to them, and they would take those nude photos and then post them onto online websites,” Benson revealed.

Following the “traumatic experience” of finding his nude photos “all over the web” and failing to get the snaps taken down, Benson decided to “lean into” the situation.

“Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, my — you know what I mean — I decided to say, ‘All right, screw you, I’m gonna sell it myself.’”

“I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry, and it’s changed my life for the better.”

We all have just one life to live and we each deserve to live it however we see fit — including doing porn.