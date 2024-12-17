Wisconsin School Shooter Identified as 15-Year-Old Female Student, Police Say

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

The Madison Police Department in Wisconsin has identified Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name ‘Samantha’, as the shooter in Monday night’s attack on Abundant Life Christian School.

The suspect was identified as 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who went by the name “Samantha,” Barnes said. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital, Barnes told reporters.

Rupnow’s father is speaking with Madison police at one of their facilities, Barnes said. They are “trying to determine what he may knew [sic] or may have not known about what happened today, but again, he lost someone as well,” Barnes explained, per CNN.

The police chief are not aware of any previous interactions with the suspect. He also said it was a second grade student who called 911 to report the shooting and asked the public not to hold a vigil at the school because it is still an active crime scene.

Just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 16, police in Madison, Wis., responded to an active shooter call reported at the school, Barnes said during an earlier press conference.

Three people including the shooter died and six others were hospitalized, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, Barnes said.

The shooter was found dead inside the school after officers responded to the scene.

The circumstances of the shooter’s death weren’t immediately clear, though Barnes noted that police did not fire their weapons.

Police, however, know the suspect’s identity and have executed a search warrant on the person’s residence; Barnes said the family is cooperating in the investigation.

