'The Wire,' 'Lovecraft Country' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Home

The Wire’’actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

He was 54.

Details are scarce, but early reports say Michael was found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose — although that is unconfirmed at this time.

Prior to his passing, his most recent performances was as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

He was best known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Update: Michael’s family has released a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

RIP.

A beacon of light and intention. His charismatic being,his dedication to the art and his array of talent is what will be missed. His role in ‘The Wire’ as Omar will forever be TV royalty. May you now know rest. You will be forever missed Michael K.Williams ? pic.twitter.com/PMXHEMmSqI — MACRO (@stayMACRO) September 6, 2021

For those who didn’t know; Michael K Williams was actively involved in criminal justice reform, not only in the US, but also in The Bahamas. Had the privilege of sitting down and speaking with him and his lovely Bahamian mother. RIP Mike. pic.twitter.com/Ocrx6vWEj2 — Denzel. ?? (@Dembazell) September 6, 2021

I met Michael K. Williams once, at a social justice event we both spoke at. He was warm, friendly, and super into the issues of the criminal legal system. We talked for a while, and I’m regretting not reconnecting better afterwards. This is awful. What a light. pic.twitter.com/TofhSIteKf — back…but barely! (@MsPackyetti) September 6, 2021

Rest in Peace Michael K. Williams. Gone far too soon. A man that taught me so much. Thank you for your wisdom. pic.twitter.com/qoOKxdnErF — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) September 6, 2021

wow..RIP Michael K Williams

damn..

so talented & even better person if you ever got to meet him. — Rome Flynn (@RomeTrumain) September 6, 2021

Truly gutted on hearing the passing of Michael K. Williams. A tremendous actor. — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 6, 2021

Michael K. Williams was a god damn genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn't easy and a truly great dude. A huge loss. Somebody tell God, Omar coming.#RIPMichaelKWilliams pic.twitter.com/Ch4iEoCVvS — Travon Free (@Travon) September 6, 2021