  1. Home
  2. News

'The Wire,' 'Lovecraft Country' Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Home

September 06, 2021 1:29 PM PST

The Wire’’actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

He was 54.

Details are scarce, but early reports say Michael was  found dead in the living room of his Kent Avenue penthouse by his nephew.

Drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose — although that is unconfirmed at this time.

Prior to his passing, his most recent performances was as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, for which he received a 2021 Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

He was best known for his roles as Omar Little in The Wire and as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

Update: Michael’s family has released a statement.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

RIP.

 

Share This Post

Tags:Michael K. Williams