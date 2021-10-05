Willow Smith Reveals a Cyberstalker Broke Into Her Home in Red Table Talk Clip: 'Crazy Times' [Video]

Willow Smith is opening up about cyberstalking incident that left her a little afraid.

via People:

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of this week’s Red Table Talk, Willow spoke to her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris about experiencing cyberstalking from a man she did not know.

“Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary,” Willow, 20, says in the clip, above. “This guy was doing that to me. And he was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually.”

She continues, “He basically got my patterns. During December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy, crazy times.”

This is not the first time Willow has opened up about a hard topic on her acclaimed Facebook Watch show.

The singer and musician tackled cancel culture in a June 2020 episode of Red Table Talk where she said, “I’m seeing people shaming others, like saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say or shaming people for not really saying anything at all.”

“But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning,” she added.

New episodes of ‘Red Table Talk’ drop Wednesdays at 9 a.m PT/12 p.m, ET on Facebook Watch.