Will You Be Watching? HBO Max Drops Trailer for New Dating Show 'FBoy Island' [Video]

What would you do if you were stuck on an island full of ‘f*ckboys’ and had to figure out which one to date?

HBO Max has created a dating show around that question called ‘FBoy Island’ hosted by Nikki Glaser.

via NYP:

“FBoy Island” will follow three women — Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig — who are joined by 24 men on an island. In the mix of the two dozen men, there are 12 “nice guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” competing for a cash prize. Meanwhile, the three women are there to find a lasting love connection — or at least they hope to.

The trio will attempt to answer the age-old question: “Can FBoys truly reform or do nice guys always finish last?” By the episode 10 finale, it will be revealed to the audience and the women which men are the nice guys and which were the FBoys all along.

With 27 singles on a tropical island in the Cayman Islands, there are bound to be tears, steamy kisses, fights, drama and lies over the course of the 10 episodes as the men compete for either love or money.

“FBoy Island” will debut July 29 with the first three episodes, followed by three additional episodes Aug. 5. The show will be capped off by the final four episodes Aug. 12.

Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) originated the series’ concept while Sam Dean (HBO Max’s “12 Dates of Christmas,” “Love is Blind”) serves as showrunner. Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and Gale are all executive producers.

This definitely sounds like something we would’ve watched on MTV in the early 2000s. Will you be watching?