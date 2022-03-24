Will You Try It? Pepsi and IHOP Team Up for Limited-Edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola

Pepsi is adding yet another unconventional flavor to its cola catalogue.

via Food & Wine:

Announced today, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola is an official (and fitting) collaboration with IHOP. This new soda won’t be available in stores. And oddly enough, it won’t even be available at IHOP locations either. Instead, in what has become a common promotional method, these “highly limited-edition” sodas will only be available through a social media giveaway.

From now until March 29, soda lovers are being asked to use either Instagram or Twitter to post a photo or video of a stack of pancakes, tagging @IHOP and adding the hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes. In the end, 2,000 winners will receive a can, with Pepsi explaining that “one consumer will also be surprised with a custom Pepsi Spout, inspired by the iconic IHOP syrup pitchers, that will produce the perfect pour to enjoy Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”

As for the cola itself, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola is described as combining “the indulgent flavor profile of maple syrup with the crisp, refreshing caramel notes of a Pepsi.” And the can is also a bit of a highlight, featuring vibrant imagery of a golden cascade of maple syrup dripping from the top.

“At IHOP we celebrate our history of bringing folks together and providing a sense of togetherness, belonging and joy when they dine with us,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP’s chief marketing officer, said in a syrupy statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Pepsi to have some fun and create a moment for our guests to bring home an additional source of happiness with this limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.”

Meanwhile, Pepsi’s chief marketing officer Todd Kaplan added that “it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike.”

But wait a second… This Pepsi x IHOP collaboration… It’s going to be served at IHOP at some point, right? A spokesperson for Pepsi reaffirmed to me that it’s a definite no. Maybe that’s just too much maple syrup for one person to handle.

This sounds gross from every angle. We’ll pass.