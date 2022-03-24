Jay-Z’s Oscars Afterparty Will Be Picketed Amid Chateau Marmont Boycott Over Employee Treatment

Everyone knows that Jay-Z’s Gold Party is the invite of the Oscars season. The Vanity Fair party got too public, so now the glitteriest of the glitterati go to the Gold Party, where phones are probably locked in the same bags Dave Chappelle uses at his shows.

via: Complex

However, this year’s soirée will see a slight snag. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the famous hotel has seen boycotts for the last two years due to poor treatment of its staff. At the pandemic’s outset, Chateau Marmont let go of almost 250 employees and allegedly didn’t give them insurance or severance. Additionally, there have been claims of racial discrimination and sexual harassment.

The local hotel workers’ union is spearheading the boycott, which has seen support from a number of celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, Spike Lee, Issa Rae, Robin Thede, Quinta Brunson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and Roxane Gay, who signed the boycott’s pledge.

“For Jay-Z to choose the Chateau Marmont for their Gold Party is shockingly insensitive,” Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said in a statement to the outlet. “They must move their event and choose an afterparty hot spot that treats its workers, especially Black women, with dignity and respect. Jay-Z has a responsibility to do better.”

A picket line will also begin on March 27 at 8 p.m. local time, the same night as the Oscars. Page Six reports the picketers will erect a huge balloon arch to draw attention and hold signs that will “feature the likenesses of their high-profile supporters.”

Before the pandemic, Hov and Bey’s Oscars afterparty was the place to be, and has been known to be attended by Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Gabrielle Union, and Charlize Theron, and others.

Former Chateau Marmont employee Thomasina Gross served at Jay-Z’s event before. In 2021, she sued the hotel, saying she was racially discriminated against and had been overlooked a number of times for promotions and better pay. White people were hired instead, and she would later have to train them. She also said she faced sexual harassment.

“I’m a huge fan of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so working at their Gold Party year after year was such an honor and pleasure,” she said, per THR. “They made it a point to acknowledge our hard work and treated us like human beings, not just servers. They said our presence meant a lot to them in terms of helping their party be a success. … I can’t help but think if Jay-Z knew how Chateau treats their workers, they wouldn’t ignore this fact and continue to throw parties there.”

