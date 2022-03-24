A Megan Thee Stallion Docuseries Is Headed Our Way

Megan Thee Stallion is getting her very own docuseries.

via Complex:

Deadline reports the untitled multi-part project is being produced by TIME Studios and Megan’s management company Roc Nation. According to a press release, the documentary will feature “a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video,” which will shed more light on the rapper’s upbringing, rise to fame, and multilayered personality.

“Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement. “Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

The series will be directed by Nneka Onuorah (Legends of the Underground), who will serve as co-executive producer alongside Roc Nation’s Perez and Lori York as well as TIME Studios’ Ian Orefice, Loren Hammonds, Alexa Conway and Mike Beck.

While this does seem a little premature, it would be nice to see how Megan juggled college and her rap career — among other things.