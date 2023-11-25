Will Smith, Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Get Cozy on Thanksgiving After Denying Duane Martin Sex Rumor

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving.

via: Page Six

The “Red Table Talk” host cozied up with the “I Am Legend” star for a black and white photo shared on Instagram Friday.

They beamed as Will lovingly leaned his head on Jada’s and gently touched her.

Other images shared by Jada show the couple posing with their son Jaden, 25, daughter Willow, 23, and Will’s son Trey Smith, 31 — whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.

“A perfect Thanksgiving Day I hope yours was as well,” Jada captioned the snaps.

The new family photos come two weeks after Will’s alleged former assistant Brother Bilaal claimed he walked in on the Oscar winner having sex with “Scream 2” actor Duane Marin in a dressing room several years ago.

During an interview on “Unwine With Tasha K,” Bilaal told listeners he “opened the door to Duane’s dressing room” and saw “Duane having anal sex with Will” on a couch.

He vividly recalled the alleged scene as he described Smith’s manhood as looking like a “pinky toe.”

While Bilaal didn’t make it clear when the alleged sex act occurred, a rep for Will vehemently denied the allegation that the actor slept with Martin. who was married to actress Tisha Campbell from 1996 to 2000.

Another source told TMZ that the actor is even “considering taking legal action” over the accusation.

Meanwhile, Will, 55, and Jada, 52, made additional headlines in recent weeks as the talk show host released her tell-all memoir “Worthy” last month.

During an interview promoting the book, the “Girls Trip” star revealed she has been separated from the “Pursuit of Happyness” actor for seven years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told People last month. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

That same month, Jada admitted in an interview with Hoda Kotb that she and Will still “live separately.” The couple has been married since 1997.