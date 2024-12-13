Will Smith Vehemently Denies ‘Diddy’ Combs Affiliation: “I Ain’t Did None Of That Stupid Sh*t” [Video]

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal drama over the last year and change has snowballed into a massive ordeal. As a result, many celebrities’ names have been entered into the conversation as people attempt to connect the Bad Boy founder’s behavior with other prominent people in the entertainment world. One superstar who caught wind of these rumors is Will Smith, who recently vehemently shut them down once and for all.

The Oscar winner, who released a new song called “Tantrum,” performed at the Observatory North Park theater in San Diego on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Videos shared on TikTok and obtained by TMZ show Smith addressing the crowd between songs, speaking about memes linking him to Combs.

"It's A Damn Lie!" Will Smith Makes It Clear On Stage That He’s Not Involved In Diddy's Situation And Admits He Was Mad When He Saw Memes Suggesting He Was Connected To Diddy. pic.twitter.com/lqaGlynF09 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 13, 2024

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true, you know?” he said in the clip. “I’ve been seeing y’all’s memes and stuff … Some of that stuff’s funny. … I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s— to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all them memes. You can stop all of that bulls—.”

“I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s—,” Smith, 56, who’s been previously photographed with Combs at industry events over the years, said from the stage. “So whenever y’all hear it, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie.”

Combs, 55, is in federal custody in New York City after his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is alleged to have used coercion to make women participate in so-called “freak-offs,” described by prosecutors as “elaborate and produced sex performances.” Prosecutors also say authorities found “freak-off supplies,” including drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, when they raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

Combs has denied committing any wrongdoing. His attorneys previously said in a statement to PEOPLE after the first wave of civil assault complaints that he “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” but that he “emphatically” denied sexually abusing anyone.

Combs will remain behind bars until his trial in May 2025. His legal counsel filed a motion Dec. 13 to dismiss his appeal for bail in his ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering case.

In the recent video, Smith made a joke onstage while denying any connection to Combs: “I don’t even like baby oil,” he said with a laugh.

He then added, “But, no, having said that publicly. Y’all the first time. I usually don’t respond to dumbass stuff because it’s so many things. People say so much stuff. But that one — your memes was doin’ too much. Y’all was having me mad.”

