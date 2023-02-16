When Will it End: El Paso Shooting Leaves One Dead in Texas Shopping Center Attack

One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas.

One person has been killed and three injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in El Paso, Texas.

Police say two suspects are in custody, and one was tackled at the scene by an off-duty officer. Authorities are not looking for anyone else.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Cielo Vista Mall.

It is located near a Walmart supermarket where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019, one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.

On Wednesday El Paso police chief Peter Pacillas said off-duty officers working with security at the mall responded “within three minutes” and arrested one suspect without firing a weapon.

There are no details about the second arrest. All four victims were male, Mr Pacillas added. Two of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

A week ago the gunman in that attack, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty to 90 federal counts including hate crimes and firearms offences.

And on Monday, three students were killed and five others injured after a gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University (MSU) campus.