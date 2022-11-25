Whoops: Colombian Judge Suspended After Joining Zoom While Smoking in Her Underwear [Video]

A Colombian judge has been suspended after she dialed-in for a Zoom hearing while smoking in her underwear.

via Complex:

As reported by TMZ, Judge Vivian Polania 34, who’s known for posting racy pictures on her Instagram page, went viral this week after she joined a virtual court hearing while smoking a cigarette in her underwear.

The hearing in question was about whether a man jailed over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail. Polania claimed she was in bed during the hearing because she had low blood pressure and an anxiety attack.

Polania’s actions prompted the Judicial Disciplinary Commission in Norte de Santander to open up an investigation into the judge’s behavior. Spanish-language news outlet Infobae reports the Judicial Disciplinary Commission ruled on Tuesday that Polania has been suspended three months for violating multiple regulations.

“It is a duty of this commission to avoid repeating the judge’s contempt for the investiture of her position and the contempt she showed with her peers in the public prosecutor’s office, the prosecution and the defense,” the commission wrote.

“We find no justification for the judge to have presented herself in such deplorable conditions when she had the facilities of her own home and all the amenities necessary to prepare for a public hearing appropriately and with the respect such a hearing deserved.”

Check out the video below.