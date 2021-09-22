Whoopi Goldberg Inks Multi-Year Deal to Remain on ‘The View’ Through Season 28

Whoopi Goldberg won’t be leaving ‘The View’ for at least another four years.

The talk show host has signed a new deal, ensuring she’ll stay through at least season 28. They’re currently on season 25.

She hosts the ABC show with Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

via Deadline:

Goldberg’s deal comes as The View is “taking a little time to fill the seat” left behind by Megan McCain and will instead welcome a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others

McCain exited the longtime talk show in early August after serving on the panel since 2017. She noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty and with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C.

Work, Whoopi!