Whoopi Goldberg Bids Farewell To Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover [Video]

The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.”

via: AceShowbiz

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on,” the 66-year-old declared. “So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Whoopi joined the likes of Gigi Hadid, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Mick Foley and “Grey’s Anatomy” screenwriter Shonda Rhimes who quit Twitter since Elon officially became the owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. on October 27. “For a long time, but especially with its new leadership,” Gigi wrote of Elon, “it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part [sic] of.”

Gigi added an apology to her fans on the platform, writing that she “loved connecting” with them “for a decade.” She elaborated more, “I can’t stay it’s a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm.”

Toni, meanwhile, penned, “I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.” She added, “Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter." "I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022