Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro Clash Over Donald Trump’s Viral Meet the Press Interview [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 hours ago

The intense exchange followed Trump’s remarks on Meet the Press regarding January 6 insurrectionists, illegal immigrants, and other contentious issues.

The ladies of The View mostly agree when it comes to their take on incumbent president Donald Trump — mostly.

Things took a fiery turn on Monday’s show, with Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro getting into a screaming match over Trump’s weekend interview on Meet the Press, in which he talked about him likely pardoning people who were convicted of crimes related to the January 6th insurrection.

Advertisement

Trump said he believed that instead of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building being behind bars, members of the Congressional committee investigating the incident should be jailed instead — including Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“First of all, thank God for Liz Cheney,” Navarro said of the news. “She’s not stalking to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring. She’s not going into deep hiding and in silence. She’s not changing her tune all of a sudden. She’s sticking by her guns. She is a principled person with a backbone and courage, and if he goes after her, she’s going to fight back.”

Navarro then called on viewers to “protect” and “support” Cheney amid Trump’s threats.

“It is going to be our job to protect her, to support her, to donate to a legal fund to make sure that there are lawyers ready to defend her, because it costs a lot of money, because it is very stressful and very dreadful, even if there is no crime,” Navarro said. “Being investigated by the federal government is a big deal.”

Advertisement

“And Donald Trump said, ‘I’m not going to tell them to do it.’ Yeah, but he’s telling them to do it through Meet the Press if he hasn’t done it in private already,” she continued, “and he’s appointing people who are 100 percent loyal to him, and who know that if they want to keep their jobs, they have to do what he wants them to do. So when Donald Trump says something, believe him.”

Goldberg then responded with a similar criticism of Trump, saying, “They’ve been talking about the loyalty oaths, and I thought, ‘Well, so does that mean we get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance? Because isn’t that the loyalty oath we all take?”

It’s there her stance slightly differed from Navarro’s, however, with Goldberg urging people not to engage in a panic — at least not yet.

“He makes lots and lots and lots of noise. He says he’s going to do all these things, and he does this this to keep you all in a panic. He does it to make you all do this and talk about him,” Goldberg said. “All we have to do from now until January 21 is be with our families, be with our kids, do our jobs, make sure our checks don’t bounce, make sure that we are taking care of ourselves and our families. Whatever he’s going to do, he’s going to do.”

Advertisement

And that’s when things took a turn.

“I disagree with you when you say that. Because we have the luxury of saying that, because we’re legal, we are successful. If you’re an illegal person in this country, you’re not going to be not in a panic,” Navarro countered.

“You tell people to stay fraught!” Goldberg snapped back.

“No, I’m telling people to prepare, Whoopi, I’m telling people they are correct. That means people can’t be relaxing,” Navarro said loudly, “when winter is coming.”

Advertisement

After some heated crosstalk, the conversation continued, with Goldberg expanding on the point she was trying to make.

“Winter is here. Winter has been with us. And my point is we can lay down and do nothing for the next 15 days and then be freaking out for the next four years,” Goldberg stressed.

“We don’t know what we’re panicking for. They’re throwing 50,000 things at you to make you do this. I’m saying don’t buy into that,” Goldberg argued. “Do what you have to do, take care of your family. And when we know what is happening, when we know what we’re fighting, we’ll get out and fight. That’s what I’m saying. I’m not saying don’t do anything.”

The View airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on ABC.

Advertisement

WILL TRUMP MAKE GOOD ON RETRIBUTION THREATS? #TheView co-hosts react to the president-elect's recent interview where he says the Jan. 6 committee should be jailed and that he will pardon the Jan. 6 rioters. pic.twitter.com/6aWDmn6h5w — The View (@TheView) December 9, 2024

via: TooFab