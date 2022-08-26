White House Twitter Account Comes with Receipts, Slamming Republicans Opposing Student Loan Forgiveness [Photos + Video]

The official White House Twitter account won’t let a few lawmakers raid on its student loan forgiveness parade.

via: Revolt

The Biden Administration announced that it will forgive up to $20,000 in debt for the millions of Americans affected by student loan repayments. “In keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” said Biden in a statement shared via Twitter.

Now that the news is out, many people have slammed the current president for his plan of action regarding student debt. While Republicans have words surrounding the move, so does whoever is behind the White House Twitter account. “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183, 504 in PPP loans forgiven,” said the user in a quote tweet sharing her interview slamming Biden for student loan forgiveness.

In the clip, Greene called the policy unfair to taxpayers who have to pay off debt. Furthermore, she accused the Biden administration of using the tactic to win votes for the upcoming November election. Other officials that were called out include Rep. Vern Buchanan, who they say has had more than $2.3 million in PPP loans forgiven. Additionally the social media account called out Rep. Markewayne Mullin, Rep. Kevin Hern, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, who all have been forgiven of the loans taken out during the height of the pandemic.

Biden even took a moment to respond to the congressional Republicans who have criticized and mocked his debt forgiveness plan. “I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class – especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut for the wealthy and giant corporations that racked up the deficit,” wrote the 79-year-old leader of the nation.

