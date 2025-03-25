Wendy Williams ‘Staying Positive’ as She Awaits New Cognitive Health Test: ‘She Has to Be Patient’

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Wendy Williams is continuing to express her desire for “freedom.”

Williams still has a mountain to climb as far as being released from her court-ordered guardianship as she awaits a new cognitive health test – but a source exclusively tells In Touch that she’s feeling way more optimistic and giving loved ones cause for hope as they rally by her side.

“The outpouring of support from fans and from her family who are working tirelessly to get her out of that hell hole has given her a real jolt in the arm,” a source dishes.

“It’s [a] frustrating and long running process, she’s been told she has to be patient, which is hard but she’s staying positive,” the source continues. “A new evaluation will have to take place, it’s at the discretion of her guardians but eventually it does have to happen, they can only hold out for so long and she’s been promised it will happen in due time.”

Despite the obstacles still in her way, Wendy, 60, is “hanging on” to hope and is “in it to win it,” the source explains.

“She trying to manage her expectations as far as how soon this will happen and trying not to get her hopes up that it will be tomorrow,” adds the source, “but she is making tentative plans for herself as to what she will do when she gets out, so the good thing is she’s seeing this as a sure thing, and that’s given her a huge boost.”

As In Touch previously reported, the former talk show host was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, but her condition did not become public knowledge until months later. She’s since been assigned her court-ordered guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, who has been handling her affairs.

Earlier this year, Wendy insisted that she was not cognitively impaired and described her guardianship as “emotional abuse” on a January episode of “The Breakfast Club” radio show.

“I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s … There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor,” Wendy said on January 16, referring to her current home at an assisted living facility. “I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by.”

During a March 16 interview on The View, Wendy didn’t mince words when it came to how she feels about her guardian.

“I don’t want Sabrina, period,” she said at the time, noting that she took matters into her own hands and went to doctors herself to get to the bottom of her cognitive health diagnosis.

“I just needed a breath of fresh air,” she shared. “While I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid. But most importantly, at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation.”

“They say I have incapacitation,” she added. “I do not.”

According to legal documents reported by The Sun in February, Sabrina, 60, said that it would be an “unlikely event” for a future medical examination of Wendy to conclude anything “contrary to her prior formal diagnoses.”

Sabrina further alleged the necessary tests would “likely take a few months, at most, to complete.”

