Wendy Williams Showing ‘Substantial Amount of Improvement’ in Treatment Facility, Brother Says | lovebscott.com

Wendy Williams has made a lot of progress since documenting her health struggles for a Lifetime special.

via: Page Six

“When I speak to Wendy, she sounds fine. Wendy has improved,” Tommy told Us Weekly Wednesday. “I know my sister from where she was to where she is now, and she has a substantial amount of improvement.

“It’s dialogue and conversation, topics, content, speech pattern, everything.”

Tommy, 56, further claimed that the former daytime talk show, 59, has not exhibited “past behaviors” that were featured in the Lifetime documentary that aired last weekend.

“The past was obvious. We saw it,” he told the magazine. “She was in a worse state, and the [documentary] depicted it. Now [she is in] a different state.”

“Where Is Wendy Williams?” showed Wendy’s heartbreaking decline before receiving her frontotemporal dementia and aphasia diagnoses, which her team announced last week.

The two-part TV special showed Wendy regularly imbibing despite her documented history of alcoholism, snapping at people around her over the tiniest of issues and even breaking down over her lack of access to her money in light of her court-ordered guardianship.

Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, filed a sealed lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company, A&E Television Networks, to try to prevent the doc from airing, but the judge ruled in favor of the network and allowed it to proceed.

Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., revealed in the devastating project that his mother’s failing memory was “alcohol-induced.”

“[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” he shared in Sunday’s episode.

Wendy first learned of her brain damage in 2019 when she had entered a Florida rehab facility but did not receive her official diagnosis until 2023.