Wendy Williams Says She'd Like to 'Sit Down and Meet' Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams said she wouldn’t be watching Sherri Shepherd’s new talk show once it replaces ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ on-air this fall, but apparently she’s not harboring any ill feelings.

In fact, Wendy says she’d like to speak with Sherri.

In a new statement obtained by The Shade Room, Wendy says:

“I would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet.”

The statement continues to say that Wendy is in good spirits and has “tons of support” around her. She also says she’s “working on projects.”

Last week, Wendy sat down with Fat Joe and said she won’t be watching ‘Sherri’ because that’s ‘not my thing.’

“I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know? You know what I’m saying? Anyway,” said Wendy.

After Sherri caught wind of Wendy’s comments, she responded in kind.

“She’s [Wendy Williams] not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you.” She continued to say, “So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy.”

We are all praying for Wendy.