Wendy Williams’ Podcast Reportedly Canceled Before Launch Amid Health Concerns

Wendy Williams’ podcast may not be happening after all.

A source close to Wendy tells The Sun, “there is no podcast.”

via The Sun:

“It’s strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she’s going to return to TV.

“It’s hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

An Instagram to promote The Wendy Experience podcast launched in July of 2022, and it contains a link to a website selling merchandise with the star’s catchphrases and podcast branding.

However, the site’s Read More section about the podcast leads to a broken link that announces the “account is suspended.”

The last time Wendy herself publicly addressed the project was back in November 2022, at a WBLS event.

She told the audience that The Wendy Experience Podcast will launch “in the next few weeks.”

Wendy, who spent two months in a Malibu rehab after checking in for alleged severe alcoholism, was out drinking and barhopping this past week.

One source had exclusively revealed to The U.S. Sun that Wendy was “drinking cosmos” with a group she had met earlier that evening in New York City on Friday, March 17.

The source claimed Wendy was “completely by herself” with the exception of her driver and bodyguard when she arrived at Fresco by Scotto.

“She was staring off into the distance until someone she knew happened to walk in.”

Later on in the evening, the group headed to the gay bar Townhouse.

“When the bartender asked her what she wanted to drink, she simply said, ‘Something to get me drunk,'” the onlooker added.

In a statement, Wendy’s rep told The U.S. Sun: “Wendy was celebrating her upcoming new opportunities, she wanted to celebrate as she has things happening, making her feel like she has a new lease on life.”

“There are several projects coming down the pipeline and she was celebrating those things. Wendy loves her fans and fully supports the LGBTQ community which is a big part of her fan base,” the statement concluded.

We honestly don’t know what to make of anything going on with Wendy these days. We’re just praying she’s alright.