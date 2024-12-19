Home > NEWS

Wendy Williams Makes Rare Public Appearance at Son Kevin Jr’s College Graduation

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Wendy Williams looked beautiful wearing a sparkle dress at her son Kevin Hunter Jr’s college graduation in a very rare outing during her heartbreaking dementia battle.

TMZ reports, the former TV talk show host was photographed out in Miami Thursday … driving around the area on a mobility scooter in a fashionable silver and black dress.

Wendy was seen riding around, flanked by a couple armed guards — a wide-eyed look on her face while driving around.

Also spotted at her side was her father, Thomas Williams Sr. … who is keeping a watchful eye over his daughter while she navigates the city streets.

She’s down in Miami at Florida International University because her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is graduating from the school. There are also pictures from inside the graduation — showing WW seated to watch the culmination of her son’s college years.

It’s a rare day out for Williams … who it was revealed earlier this year suffers from dementia during a legal battle over the controversial documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

She was photographed earlier this month grinning big from the back of an SUV … though her guardian recently claimed in court filings that the disease has left her “permanently incapacitated.”

Click here to see the photos.

