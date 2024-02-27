Wendy Williams’ Former DJ Claims Talk Show Staff Didn’t Know ‘Extent’ of Host’s Illnesses — Years After Saying They Were Too ‘Afraid’ to Speak Up | lovebscott.com

DJ Boof, longtime disc jockey for “The Wendy Williams Show,” says folks in the studio didn’t understand the extent of Wendy’s illness.

via: Page Six

“I don’t think no one knew exactly to the extent how bad it was,” DJ Boof said on “TMZ Live” Monday. “I felt like people knew something was up with her, but they didn’t really know.

“I knew it because I’ve been around it,” he continued. “It’s sad to see something like that happen to her. She needs help.”

Boof, 39, shared that he last spoke to Williams about a month ago and gleaned that the team running her court-ordered guardianship were “not letting [her family] know exactly what’s going on.”

“I think, if you were to ask me, I think that Florida would be a better place for her, because that’s where her family is and she needs that 24-hour care,” he said.

Boof also said the last time he saw Williams, 59, in person, she was “100 percent great.”

“She was recovering … and she seemed to be doing great,” he shared.

Boof’s comments are a complete 180 from four years ago, when he claimed online that the talk show’s staff were too “afraid” to speak up about Williams’ issues, which is why he ultimately left “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“Yup exactly and it will all come out..,” Boof replied to a commenter on Instagram. “Y’all have no idea what’s really going on and everyone there is afraid to speak up because they don’t wanna lose their jobs.. this is going to play out bad.. I feel sorry for the workers and victims.”

Williams’ team announced last week that the famed talk show host had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., revealed in the Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?” that the neurodegenerative conditions had been induced by her years-long alcohol abuse.

Following the news of her diagnoses, Williams release a statement to her devoted fans asking for time and space.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion,” she shared.

The media personality said she needed “personal space and peace to thrive,” while emphasizing that she is “deeply” grateful for fans’ “positivity and encouragement.”