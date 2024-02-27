Brandi Glanville Wants Personal Apology From Andy Cohen After Sexual Harassment Allegations | lovebscott.com

Brandi Glanville claimed Andy Cohen has not personally apologized to her for allegedly sending her a video she found to be “sexual harassment.”

via: Deadline

“I have not received a personal apology from anyone,” Glanville posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “I saw an apology that Andy posted TO HIS FANS for his mistreatment of me and inappropriateness.”

Glanville was referring to a post Cohen made on the same platform after the reality TV personality accused the Watch What Happens Live host of inappropriate conduct.

“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi. It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize,” Cohen shared.

In a letter Glanville’s attorneys sent to Bravo owners NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery and Shed Media, said that Cohen sent Glanville a video in 2022 where the Real Housewives EP appeared “inebriated.” Lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos said that Cohen “boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via Facetime.”

“Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville’s boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career,” the duo continued in the letter. “This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people.”