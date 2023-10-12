Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Sells Off $1.2 Million Florida Pad as Financial Troubles Worsen

Hard times happening.

via: Radar Online

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter has unloaded the Florida mansion he bought after his divorce from the talk show host — after losing a fight over his alimony checks.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hunter sold off his 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 3,425 sq. ft. home for $1.25 million.

Hunter purchased the property, located in Parkland, Florida, for $795,600 in 2020. He has lived in the pad with his girlfriend Sharina Hudson for years, who was allegedly Hunter’s mistress while he was married to Williams.

Hudson gave birth to Hunter’s child in March 2019. The talk show host filed for divorce the following month.

Per their settlement, Williams is required to pay Hunter monthly alimony payments. However, he recently claimed the checks abruptly stopped coming in early 2022.

The issues with the checks started when Williams began fighting with Wells Fargo over access to her fortune. The entertainer sued the bank claiming her accounts were frozen. A rep for the bank told the court they feared Williams could be the victim of financial exploitation.

The judge ended up appointing a guardian to manage Williams’ finances, which infuriated the talk show host. Williams denied she needed protection from Wells Fargo.

Hunter was unsuccessful in his attempt to have the alimony issue heard in court. The Sun reported a judge ruled the matter will be heard at a later date and was not an emergency.

The judge made the decision despite an emotional plea from Hunter.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowners association and I’m behind on that bill,” he told the court. “If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow.”

“I’m behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended,” Hunter said. “My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Hunter was sued by UBS Bank USA over an alleged $20k owed on his credit card.

“Defendant has failed to make the minimum monthly payments by the payment due date, as required by the Cardmember Agreement”, the suit read which demanded Hunter be ordered to pay the full amount owed plus attorney fees.

Recently, UBS asked the court to grant a default judgment due to Hunter blowing off the case despite being served with the legal paperwork.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, despite the setbacks, Hunter did score a victory in his separate $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the producers of The Wendy Williams Show.

In his suit, Hunter accused the producers of firing him after Williams filed for divorce. He said the decision broke New York law.

Last month, a federal judge denied the producer’s motion to dismiss the case and ruled it can move forward.