Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter is Engaged to Sharina Hudson [Photo]

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is engaged to the mother of his love child, Sharina Hudson.

via: Page Six

A source told us that Hunter bought the ring, which is valued to be worth $80,000, back in April 2020 and Hudson has been spotted in Instagram posts wearing the pricy ring as far back as that time.

Although its unclear when exactly Hunter popped the question, the engagement news comes amid Williams’ health struggles which have caused her to take leave from her eponymous talk show with no word on when or if she will return.

Williams married Hunter in 1997 and filed for divorce in April 2019 after Hudson, his mistress at the time, gave birth to a baby girl.

At the time Hunter released a statement saying he wasn’t “proud” of his “recent actions.”

“[I] take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” his statement said.

Page Six exclusively reported earlier that month that Williams and Hunter were looking into separating.

They then finalized their divorce in January 2020 with both parties agreeing to forego alimony.

Williams notably called Hunter a “serial cheater” in January 2021.

“Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son,” she had told “Extra” correspondent Billy Bush, explaining that she didn’t divorce him at the time for their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., now 21.

She added, “Kevin had different mistresses. This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with,” referring to Hudson.

Reps for Hunter and Williams could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hoping that Wendy gets herself together.