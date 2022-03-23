Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims She's Received Two Blood Transfusions, Accuses Her Entourage Of Blocking Medical Professionals [Video]

On Tuesday, Kevin Hunter decided to go live and address his divorce from Wendy Williams.

via: Radar Online

On Tuesday, Kevin Sr. took to Instagram Live to clear the air about a couple of things on his mind.

“When it comes to whatever narratives that might be spun out there, regarding me, my entire family, I want to first and foremost say I respect … I truly respect all I was able to experience with my ex-wife and what we were able to accomplish,” he said.

“What she has clearly accomplished on her own and her own merit, and what we were able to accomplish together,” Kevin added.

He then seems to address their split vaguely. Wendy famously filed for divorce after Kevin’s alleged affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson went public.

Kevin and Sharina ended up having a kid and live down in Florida together.

“When it comes to my personal life of what the public has been able to see in real-time, I take full accountability for my actions and understanding how I might have hurt a lot of people …”

“I did hurt somebody — for that, I wish her nothing but the best and wellness and support.”

Kevin then starts to talk about him being fired by The Wendy Williams Show producers in 2019. He was given his walking papers after Wendy filed for divorce.

As Radar previously reported, Kevin recently filed a bombshell $10 million lawsuit against The Wendy Williams Show producers.

He accuses them of wrongfully terminating him in 2019 after Wendy filed for divorce. He claims he was responsible for the show’s success and believes they owe him.

The producers have yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Sources tell Radar Wendy has been getting close with Kevin years after their divorce. We’re told he is helping her get back on her feet after months of health issues.

During his Instagram Live, Kevin said his job was “stripped from me because who I choose to be with.”

Kevin said after he left people around Wendy tried to discredit his success.

He then went on to trash Wendy’s producers for already moving on to Sherri Shepherd. He compared the situation to an athlete being injured. Kevin said a team would allow their star to recover and come back — not discard them.

Kevin said during his divorce he continued helping Wendy with issues. “I still had to save her life,” he said.

He said people around her know what he is talking about. “They are responsible for almost seeing her life come to an end.”

“There are current people in place, management, that clearly put her in a life-or-death situation. And denied medical coverage and care. If it wasn’t for my son and myself stepping in, that’s it.”

Kevin describes an incident where Wendy needed help but claims members of her team refused to let Kevin Jr. allow “rescuers” up to treat her during a health scare.

He claims Kevin Jr. had to threaten to call the cops to get the team members to get out of his way. “And two blood transfusions later, that queen is still here,” Kevin said.

Kevin said there were and still are a lot of vultures around Wendy. He accuses people at the show of dropping the ball once he left and not making sure she was taken care of properly.

He said you would never see this happen to an Ellen or a Jimmy Fallon.

Kevin then talked about the lawsuit he filed. He admitted having an affair but questioned why that would lead to him being terminated.

Later in the video, he said Kevin Jr is taking care of his mother and he has his full support. He is concerned people are going to try and paint Kevin Jr as a monster to try and take over control of Wendy.