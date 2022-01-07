Wendy Williams Enjoys a Salad and a Smoothie with Her Son in Miami [Video]

Wendy Williams has no set plans to return to her talk show any time soon, but she is down in Miami taking time to get herself together.

Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., shared a quick clip of his mom on his Instagram Story showing the talk show host enjoying a salad and a smoothie.

As you know Kevin’s been by Wendy’s side for months as she recovers from her ongoing health issues.

Last month, Wendy was spotted leaving a Wellness Center in Miami where Kevin was seen helping her get into her car.

Get well soon, Wendy.

