Quavo and Karrueche Reignite Romance Rumors [Photo]

It looks like what’s old is new again.

via: Rap-Up

Nearly five years after they first sparked romance rumors, the Migos rapper and “Claws” actress are seemingly back together. The two were spotted spending the first days of the new year on vacation in Saint Martin.

Photos obtained by The Shade Room show them standing together in a group. Quavo also popped up on Instagram Live and fans noticed Karrueche in the background, fueling speculation that they are dating again.

Back in 2017, it was reported that they were a couple following Karrueche’s high-profile breakup with Chris Brown.

Neither has addressed the latest rumors, but that didn’t stop social media from weighing in.

“Ouu don’t let Chris see this,” commented one person, while another added, “Here for it.”

Both are recently out of high-profile relationships. Karrueche split with Victor Cruz in early 2021 after dating for three years, while Quavo broke up with Saweetie last March.