Wendy Williams Dines with Friends at N.Y.C. Restaurant amid Hopes to End Her Guardianship

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Wendy Williams was finally seen stepping out of her assisted living facility – which she has labeled as a ‘prison.’

The former talk show host, 60, was photographed having dinner and dessert — complete with festive sparklers — with several friends at the Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City on Friday, April 11.

In the photos, Williams can be seen smiling and laughing while wearing a black dress. One shot shows a dessert plate — sprinkled with strawberries and blueberries on the side — placed in front of the TV star.

This comes more than a week after Williams opened up to PEOPLE about what she hopes to accomplish if her guardianship comes to an end, including finding love and traveling around the world, including to Paris.

Williams — who said she originally asked for a guardianship until several restrictions were placed on her — told PEOPLE that she felt ending the guardianship was “long overdue.” She also shared that she was optimistic that the battle will conclude in her favor, as fans gathered outside her N.Y.C. assisted living facility to rally for her freedom on April 1.

“It will absolutely 1000% happen,” she said of her hopes of terminating the guardianship.

Meanwhile, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, claimed that additional medical testing for the host had been scheduled, but Williams declined to participate. Morrissey told PEOPLE earlier this month that an “MRI brain scan and neuropsychological assessment” had originally been scheduled for March 21.

“The parties are not able to address the concerns that have been expressed to the media without the testing,” Morrissey said in a statement. “Once Ms. Williams undergoes the testing and a full evaluation, the results will inform the next steps for Ms. Williams’ care.”

However, Williams told PEOPLE during the #FreeWendy rally outside of her facility: “I don’t know anything about that.” She added, “Bulls—. I am open to what I am open to and I can’t talk about it right now.”

Since May 2022, Williams has been under a legal guardianship that oversees both her finances and her health. The star has been living in a luxury high-rise assisted-living facility to address her cognitive issues and dementia diagnosis since 2023. Morrissey is the only person who currently has unfettered access to her.

Last month, Williams’ health care advocate, Ginalisa Monterroso, told PEOPLE that the TV personality is “excited” for a jury to decide if her guardianship should end following additional mental competency testing.

The additional testing comes after Williams, who was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, received a welfare check at her assisted living facility on March 11. She was then escorted out of the building, and EMS transported her in an ambulance to a local hospital “for evaluation,” a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE at the time.

Monterroso claimed Williams “passed” the mental capacity exams at the hospital. She shared, “She was alert and oriented, and we were satisfied with that.”

Williams herself has also denied that she is incapacitated, telling Page Six last month, “I’m better than good, but have been accused [of] being otherwise.” On Good Day New York, Williams announced that she “passed” the mental competency test at the hospital “with flying colors,” and added that the “most important thing” to her was “getting out of the guardianship.”

via: People

