Wendy Williams Denies Dementia Reports Amid Wells Fargo Fiasco, Claims Disgruntled Employee Is Angry & Spreading Lies

Wendy Williams’ attorney says she’s not being treated for dementia.

According to statements to various media outlets from her attorney, LaShawn Thomas, Wendy is only being treated for Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns — and she’s ‘fine.’

LaShawn says:

“It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs. Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf.”

“Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification.”

“Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” LaShawn added.

Wendy has reportedly filed a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo asking the court to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” and grant Wendy “access to any and all accompanying statements.”

Wells Fargo has not confirmed whether or not Wendy is still frozen out of her accounts.

We don’t know what’s going on exactly, but there is something amiss — and we don’t think it’s coming from the Wells Fargo side.